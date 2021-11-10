Man critically injured after being shot in Auckland’s Blockhouse Bay

A man was left critically injured after being shot in Auckland’s Blockhouse Bay last night.

Dundale Ave, Blockhouse Bay.

Police were told a person had been shot on Dundale Ave about 7.15pm.

The injured man was found in the driveway of a property.

He was transported to Auckland City Hospital in a critical condition, a police spokesman said.

However, after undergoing surgery, he is now in a stable condition.

Investigators will be carrying out a scene examination on Wednesday.

"The investigation is in its early stages as police try to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident."

Anyone who may have information or who saw any suspicious activity in the area around Dundale Ave about 7.15pm is asked to call police on 105.

They can quote file number 211110/7326.

Crime Stoppers can also be called anonymously on 0800 555 111.