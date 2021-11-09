Large crowds gather in Wellington for anti-lockdown, mandate protest

A large crowd of protesters, including many on motorbikes, descended on Parliament to voice their opposition to lockdowns and vaccine mandates.

People gathered in Civic Square earlier in the day, while security was high at Parliament.

Willis St was blocked off, as hundreds of people on motorbikes, and others on foot, moved through the city towards Parliament.

The protesters played Kora and Michael Jackson through loudspeakers, before moving the protest onto Parliament's lawn.

Parliament security stand on the steps of Parliament, as police form a barrier between protesters and Parliament. (Source: 1News)

Two Tino Rangatiratanga flags were hung upside down at the front of the protest, alongside dozens of New Zealand flags and a scattering of 'Trump' flags.

(Source: 1News)

A haka was performed, with many of the protesters participating.

After speeches around the vaccine mandate, division of families and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, the crowd moved up onto the forecourt, and stood against a barrier in front of Parliament's steps.

Some threw tennis balls up onto the steps and hurls verbal abuse at media.

Police and security formed a barrier, before the crowd largely dispersed.

Protesters in Wellington on November 9 (Source: 1News)

National's Judith Collins has asked her MPs not to meet the protesters.

It comes after a protest at Auckland's northern border saw State Highway 1 near Wellsford closed for an hour.

Wellington protest on November 9 (Source: 1News)

A police officer was bitten by a protester.

Those working with children in schools are required to have their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine by November 15.

Many people were not wearing masks, with lots of children in attendance.

There was a heavy security presence.