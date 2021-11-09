Auckland attractions to re-open, but not all at once

Parents whose kids are still out of school will have more entertainment options from Wednesday, but not everything's opening at once.

The Museum of Transport and Technology Auckland, known as MOTAT, is first out of the gate.

From Wednesday morning it'll be back to its pre-Covid opening hours, seven days a week, and admissions are half price.

Preparations were in full swing on Tuesday, with the dust covers pulled off exhibits and fresh paint in some places.

New signs have also been put up to ensure people know where they can go.

MOTAT General Manager of Museum Experience, Sally Manuireva said: "It's a little different from usual, there are a few place where we won't open cause we can't get the distancing, but by and large we open as much as possible."

She said there's a special route they've designed around the site to help.

"This is the chance to get tamariki back into a space where they can explore, learn and play."

A maximum of 100 visitors can be on site at a time, mask wearing will be mandatory for those over 12, and QR codes are displayed at the entry, exit, and throughout the site.

Auckland Zoo is next off the block to open, on Thursday, but it'll be for member bookings only.

Meerkats at Auckland Zoo. (Source: Getty)

"There will be no general admission tickets or new membership sales available at this stage," the zoo said.

Auckland Art Gallery's also decided to stagger its opening.

It's letting members in from Monday November 15 with the general public welcome from Wednesday November 17.

Director Kirsten Lacy told 1News, "we just want to make sure everything's flowing beautifully by the time we open to everybody."

"The gallery is very spacious, so maintaining two metres between visitors and staff will be a quite a straight forward exercise for us."

Lacy said a whole suite of new exhibitions have been opened over the last few months.

"So there's some great things to see," she said.

"It's going to be a really great experience for people wanting to come out and I guess, have some reprieve, ignite the imagination, and see something new."

Auckland War Memorial Museum's also waiting until Monday November 15 to open.

Director David Gaimster said staff will be back Wednesday to get things ready.

"We're going to not open on a busy weekend but we're going to open on a weekday so if we do need to do any fine tuning, we can do that in an easier way.

"On a health and safety basis that's a good decision."

Gaimster said it's a complex space, with rooms of all different sizes, so they need the extra time to prepare.

Up to 500 people can be in the museum at any one time.

From Wednesday all 56 Auckland Council Libraries will be open for click and collect, up from just 18 sites offering that service last week.

Keen readers won't be able to go inside the libraries until challenges with staffing, due to school opening schedules, are resolved.

Details of other public facilities opening in Auckland can be found on the council website.