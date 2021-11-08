Upper Northland moving to Alert Level 2 late Thursday

The Prime Minister has confirmed upper Northland will move to Alert Level 2 at 11.59pm late on Thursday.

A boundary will run through the centre of Hokianga Harbour to the Mangamuka junction on SH1 to the SH10 Kāeo Bridge and east bay. (Source: 1 NEWS)

It comes as the region entered a snap lockdown last Tuesday after several unlinked cases.

Northland recorded five new community cases on Monday and its first Covid-19 hospitalisation linked to the current outbreak.

Four of the five cases will be included in Tuesday’s tally as they were recorded after the Ministry of Health’s 9am cut-off.

In total there have been 23 cases in the region - 12 active and 11 recovered.

The region is sitting at 81 percent single doses and 68 per cent double.

With some of the lowest vaccination rates in the country, health officials are asking Northlanders to get tested if they have any symptoms of Covid-19.

Auckland will also see an easing of restrictions late on Tuesday, Tāmaki Makaurau will move into Step 2 of Alert Level 3.

Retail will open and outdoor gatherings can increase to 25, while hospitality and other close contact services remain closed until at least Step 3.

Auckland hit a vaccination milestone over the weekend with all three DHBs hitting 90 per cent first doses.

The super city is expected to hit 90 per cent double doses in the coming weeks.

