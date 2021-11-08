Protesters block Auckland’s northern border, police officer bitten

Protesters blocked Auckland’s northern border for more than an hour this morning, leading to disruption for travellers.

Protesters at Auckland's northern border

Protesters at Auckland's northern border (Source: Supplied)

It's believed they are connected to the Freedom and Rights Coalition, who are planning a protest in Wellington against vaccine mandates and lockdowns.

Police said in a statement around 50 protesters gathered on the northern side of the boundary on SH1 near Wellsford.

"Traffic in both directions was blocked for more than an hour by protesters and some of their vehicles," Superintendent Naila Hassan said.

"Overall it has caused more than three hours of disruption to members of the public going about their lawful business."

Police had to use force to move some of the protesters.

One officer was bitten.

"Actions like this are totally avoidable and poses unnecessary risk to our staff who are simply trying do their part in preventing the spread of Covid-19."

Antony Thompson of Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Whātua said "precious resources and trucks carrying food and medical supplies are being held up unnecessarily, creating major risks to our communities and whānau of the North".

