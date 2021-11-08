PM confirms first return to Auckland since lockdown began

Anna Whyte
By Anna Whyte, Senior Digital Political Producer
Source: 1News

The Prime Minister is set to visit Auckland on Wednesday - the first time since a Delta Covid case was reported on August 17, which saw the country plunged into a Level 4 lockdown.  

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. (Source: Getty)

Ardern said she would be supporting the vaccination effort in Auckland, and meeting with business representatives and local Government.  

Jacinda Ardern left Auckland on August 17 and made the announcement from Wellington. Auckland has been in Level 3 or 4 restrictions since then. 

Ardern already signalled her intention to go to Auckland this week, after Speaker Trevor Mallard changed the rules so MPs would not have to isolate for five days before returning to Parliament from any area at Level 3. 

MPs still need to provide a negative Covid test before returning. 

ACT's David Seymour and National's Judith Collins had both visited Auckland the weekend prior to the rule change.

