One-way MIQ free travel begins from some Pacific Islands

Travellers from Samoa, Tonga, Vanuatu and Tokelau will now be able to enter New Zealand without quarantining.

File picture. (Source: 1 NEWS)

They join Niue and the Cook Islands in quarantine-free travel to New Zealand - however the Cook Islands bubble is currently paused.

However, any non-New Zealand citizens must be vaccinated to enter.

The Cook Islands is looking to open quarantine-free travel for vaccinated people aged 12-and-over coming from New Zealand in January.

Niue is preparing for quarantine free travel from New Zealand, but no date has been confirmed, while only 30 approved people per fortnight are currently allowed to enter.

Travellers 18-and-over into Samoa must be vaccinated and everyone must go into two weeks of isolation. Its borders remain closed and those who want entry must contact Government officials. Travel into Vanuatu is restricted, while Tonga's Tongatapu was put into a lockdown last week after a positive Covid case arrived from Christchurch.

New Zealand's borders opening to low risk countries, starting with Samoa, Tonga, Vanuatu and Tokelau, was announced in October, with other changes including travellers only spending seven days in MIQ facilities from November 14.

They will then isolate at home for about three days, with a test on day nine, before they can leave after that test returns a negative result.

In the first quarter of next year, home isolation may be introduced, coinciding with the introduction of the traffic light system. The length of time and requirements would depend on the Covid situation at the time.