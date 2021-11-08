Fair Go: What best before dates actually mean

Would you eat an egg that's a week past its best before date? What about three week old cheese or two day old mince? You might be surprised to know that often you can.

In fact, many of those treasures hiding at the back of your fridge or pantry are fine to eat past their best before dates, and it's worthwhile being a bit lenient.

In Aotearoa we throw away more than $1 billion worth of food each year, enough to fill 271 jumbo jets.

Fair Go looks at expiry dates and asks how old is too old in the video above.

