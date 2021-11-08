Destiny Church member charged over Auckland protests says he has Covid-19

Source: 1News

A Destiny Church member charged with organising one of the anti-lockdown protests in Auckland says he has Covid-19.

A police officer surveys the crowd at the anti-lockdown protest at Auckland Domain on Saturday. (Source: 1 NEWS)

Papatoetoe resident Paul Thompson confirmed to 1News details first reported by Stuff are correct, which state he tested positive for Covid-19 after developing symptoms midway through last week.

Thompson says this means he would not have been positive for the virus when a protest took place at Auckland Domain on October 30.

“I have no reason to think I was positive at the protest, I took the precaution of taking a test prior to each protest and had a negative result for a test taken on October 29. It’s been like a strong flu and I’m coming right,” he told 1News.

As well as being charged with organising a protest mid-October, Thompson has also been charged with breaching bail conditions to attend the October 30 anti-lockdown protest.

Stuff reports Thompson is currently isolating at home.

Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki says he doesn't have Covid-19 and is unaware of Thompson's diagnosis.

"Neither Hannah or I, or those in our bubble, have Covid-19. We remain focused on taking sensible steps to limit this possibility. So, we continue to enjoy our good health and are grateful for that."

