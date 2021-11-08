Aviation workers fail to overturn vaccine dismissal ruling

Four aviation workers have failed to overturn their dismissal for refusing the Covid-19 vaccine.

The workers sought a judicial review of the vaccination mandate for Aviation Security Service employees in the High Court in Wellington last month.

They argued Covid-19 Response Minster Chris Hipkins did not have the authority to make the vaccine order and it was against the New Zealand Bill of Rights Act to be forced to undergo medical treatment.

However, Justice Francis Cooke disagreed, confirming it was within the minister’s power and he was, “satisfied that the vaccine is safe and effective, is significantly beneficial in preventing symptomatic infection of Covid-19 including the Delta variant".

However, the judge suggested significant measures such as a vaccine mandate would be better suited to legislation.

The workers still have proceedings relating to their dismissal before the Employment Relations Authority.

