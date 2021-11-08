6-week-old baby with Covid in Whangārei Hospital

Anna Whyte
By Anna Whyte, Senior Digital Political Producer
Source: 1News

A six-week-old baby with Covid-19 is receiving treatment in Whangārei Hospital. 

Newborn baby feet with identification bracelet tag name.

(Source: istock.com)

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said the baby was one of the cases announced over the weekend. 

"That baby, it was determined, required some care in hospital," he said at Monday's post-Cabinet address. 

The baby is one of 81 people hospitalised with Covid-19, seven of those are in ICU or a high dependency unit. 

As of 9am Monday, there were 920 children under 12 who contracted Covid in the Delta outbreak, 14 of those were hospitalised. 

There are 444 active cases aged under nine currently, and 384 aged 10-19. 

The Ministry of Health from this week is reporting those who are inpatients (a person who stays one or more nights) and are being treated for their Covid illness to, "accurately reflect the numbers of people who are in hospital for Covid-19", a spokesperson said in a statement on Monday. 

New ZealandNorthlandHealthCoronavirus Pandemic

