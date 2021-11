A truck and trailer carrying butter has caught on fire in Otakiri, near Whakatāne, says Fire and Emergency NZ.

A Fire and Emergency NZ vehicle. (Source: istock.com)

The fire service were called around 10.30am, with four fire trucks and one water tanker at the scene.

The fire is ongoing and more trucks are on their way to the scene.

The transport agency says there are delays on State Highway 34, just north of the State Highway 30 intersection.