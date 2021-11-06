'Considerable discussion' with China on Hong Kong, Uyghurs

Anna Whyte
By Anna Whyte, Senior Digital Political Producer
Source: 1News

Jacinda Ardern says there was "considerable discussion" on New Zealand's concerns around Hong Kong and the Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang during her Friday night phone call with China's President Xi Jinping. 

The Prime Minister replied that the bilateral relationship is one of our most important and far reaching.

The Prime Minister's bilateral ahead of the APEC leaders' meeting saw trade, education and the environment discussed. 

Ardern said she took the opportunity to "reiterate New Zealand’s concerns over developments in Xinjiang and Hong Kong".

Asked about the conversation on Saturday, Ardern told media that "New Zealand has been totally consistent, on both voicing concerns on issues such as Hong Kong, but also of the situation of Uyghurs in China".

"Of course we are very predictable in being consistent on raising those concerns.

"There was considerable discussion and canvassing of those issues on both sides."

In May, New Zealand's Parliament signalled grave concerns "about the severe human rights abuses taking place against Uyghurs and other ethnic and religious minorities" in Xinjiang, China.

