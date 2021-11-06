Auckland DHB getting close to 90% fully vaccinated

Source: 1News

One DHB in Auckland is about 15,000 second Covid-19 vaccine doses away from reaching a 90 per cent fully vaccinated rate. 

FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, file photo, a Walgreens pharmacist prepares a syringe with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for residents and staff at the The Palace assisted living facility in Coral Gables, Fla. Scientists are reporting troubling signs that some recent mutations of the virus that causes COVID-19 may modestly curb the effectiveness of current vaccines but stress that the shots still remain protective. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

A pharmacist prepares a syringe with the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine. (Source: Associated Press)

As of Saturday, for Auckland DHB to hit a 90 per cent double-dose vaccination milestone of its eligible population, 15,284 more people need to get jabbed.

The DHB covers residents living in the central suburbs of the city and Waiheke Island. 

About 1400 doses a day were administered in Auckland DHB in the three days to Friday.

Once all three of Auckland’s DHBs reach a 90 per cent fully vaccinated rate, the city can move to the new traffic light framework, which will replace the existing alert level system. 

Waitematā DHB, which covers Auckland’s northern suburbs, is currently at 83 per cent double-vaccinated. In the three days to Friday, the DHB has delivered about 2000 second doses a day. 

Counties Manukau DHB, which covers the east and south of Auckland, is at a 79 per cent fully vaccinated rate. In the three days to Friday, about 1700 second doses a day are administered in the DHB.

