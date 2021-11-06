1News cameraman attacked by West Coast anti-vaccine protesters

By Logan Church, 1News Reporter
Source: 1News

A 1News cameraman has been attacked filming outside a vaccination event in Greymouth.

The West Coast District Health Board had launched vaccination events throughout the region, including at the Greymouth Aerodrome. 

The hope was to raise vaccination rates, sitting at 83 per cent of the eligible population for first doses. The national average for is 89 per cent.

1News was filming the event when several anti-vaccination protesters arrived.

Footage captured by 1News shows one man shouting, "do you want this f**king camera smashed in your face?" before he repeatedly hits the camera.

The cameraman was uninjured, and the camera was not damaged.

Those working on the front line are concerned that incidents like this are becoming increasingly common. In this case the protest group say they were harassed by members of the public who had shown up to be vaccinated.

"There is a lot of misinformation here on the West Coast," said former Grey District mayor and current West Coast DHB member Tony Kokshoorn.

"You can go into the pubs; you can go onto social media and there is a whole heap of tripe being taught."

Vaccinators hoped to see at least 2000 people get the jab over the weekend.

