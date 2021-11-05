Eden Park opens gates for rangatahi to get their 'dot'

Source: 1News

Māori rangatahi and whānau are being encouraged to walk through Eden Park's gates this weekend and get their 'dot'. 

Getting your 'dot' at Eden Park means you get to sit on the stadium's pitch.

Getting your 'dot' at Eden Park on November 6 or 7 means you get to sit on the stadium's pitch. (Source: 1 NEWS)

The stadium is the main hub of the Got Ya Dot vaccination campaign, led by Tāmaki Tū Kotahi.

It is a collective of Tāmaki Kapa Haka, Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei and Taumata Kōrero.

Organisers hope to get as many as 2000 people per day through Eden Park's gates, which open at 12pm. 

Site lead Teara Gillman told 1News: "I’m really hoping a lot of our  Māori rangatahi whānau or whānau that haven’t been 'dotted' yet come through and get their dots today.

Read More

"Whether that’s your first dot or second dot just come in and link your dots with everyone else."

Gillman said she was also hoping the event would help get Tāmaki Makaurau "really close" to 90 per cent so the region could go back to some form of normality. 

"This is not just about the event, it’s about the long-term outcome that we would get from this event and hopefully everyone can go back to normal."

If any rangatahi were looking for an incentive to go along, they will be getting their 'dot' on the same pitch where the All Blacks lifted the World Cup in 2011.

They will also walk through the players tunnel and when their observation time is over, will be able to wander through the All Blacks dressing rooms.

The 'Dot Down at Eden Park' is one of several large-scale events being held across Tāmaki Makaurau this weekend. 

The Got Ya Dot vaccination campaign's main hub at Eden Park.

The Got Ya Dot vaccination campaign's main hub at Eden Park. (Source: 1 NEWS)

The Got Ya Dot organisers are also running 'dotting hubs' in the following locations:

  • Hoani Waititi Marae - Saturday, 12pm-9pm and Sunday, 2pm-5pm
  • West Lake Boys, Takapuna - Saturday, 12pm-9pm and Sunday, 12pm-5pm
  • Kia Aroha College - Saturday, 12pm-9pm and Sunday, 12pm-5pm
  • Te Kura Kaupapa Maori ā-rohe o Mangere - Saturday, 12pm-9pm and Sunday 12pm-5pm
  • 77 Line Rd, Glen Innes - 9am-12pm
  • Fenchurch Park Playground, Glen Innes - 1pm-3pm

    New ZealandCoronavirus PandemicAucklandHealthMāori Issues

    Popular Stories

    1

    Homicide investigation after 16-year-old dies in Christchurch

    2

    Northland hotel among new locations of interest

    3

    'Begging for money and food' - mother of infant describes lockdown

    4

    Chelsea Sugar recalls 3 contaminated products

    5

    Papakura-Pukekohe train service suspended from September 2022 until 2024

    Latest Stories

    Eden Park opens gates for rangatahi to get their 'dot'

    'Begging for money and food' - mother of infant describes lockdown

    1 person seriously injured following crash in Canterbury

    Pfizer says Covid-19 pill cut hospital, death risk by 90%

    Homicide investigation after 16-year-old dies in Christchurch

    Related Stories

    Pfizer says Covid-19 pill cut hospital, death risk by 90%

    Graphs reveal how Covid-19 vaccinations are tracking in NZ

    Review launched after two Covid deaths at Auckland homes

    Les Mills to only allow fully vaccinated members