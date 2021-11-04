Visitors to prisons need to be vaccinated by December 9

Visitors to prisons across New Zealand need to be fully vaccinated before December 9 if they want to enter.

Corrections announced on Thursday all private visitors to facilities nationwide will need to have had their first Covid jab before November 13 this year, and be fully vaccinated before December 9.

Correction's Neil Beales said it was not a decision they made lightly, "and we acknowledge the significant impact this will have for people in prison with unvaccinated friends and whānau".

"Requiring visitors to be vaccinated lessens the potential for Covid-19 to be introduced to a prison. This will also help minimise impacts on the wider health system, which could face additional pressure if a Covid-19 outbreak occurred in a prison."

From November 13, all private visitors to prison aged 12 and over will be required to have had at least one vaccination.

Ahead of the release of vaccination certificates, they will be required to present either a purple Covid-19 vaccination record card or a printed copy of their online 'My Covid Record'.

From December 9, all visitors to prison aged 12 and over will be required to be fully vaccinated. They will be required to present a printed version of their vaccination certificate on arrival.

Beales said Corrections would continue to provide audio-visual facilities, access to phones, and phone cards to ensure prisoners can continue to contact friends and whānau.

