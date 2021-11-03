Police will deal with aggressive demands for jab exemption - Hipkins

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins had some firm words for those demanding exemptions from vaccine mandates.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins. (Source: Getty)

With vaccination certificates rolling out this month, Hipkins says he’s received reports of people demanding exemptions from our front line workers.

“No one is entitled to aggressively demand an exemption from the vaccination requirements," he said at Wednesday's 1pm press conference.

He says everybody who needs an exemption will have to follow that same process.

“I also want to make it clear that anybody seeking to exert pressure in the way that we’ve seen — that is a matter the police will be involved with, if necessary, and can follow up.”

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield also had a message for those trying to find ways around the system.

"This new central process, which has not yet opened is the only valid process through which anyone can obtain an exemption.”

Hipkins warned if someone is offering to sell you an exemption or suggesting you should pay a fee for the service of getting an exemption, “they are trying to rip you off".

Kiwis can expect to see the rollout of vaccine certificates over the coming weeks.