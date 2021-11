A man who was shot in Palmerston North on Tuesday night remains in a critical condition.

NZ Police

Detective Senior Sergeant Simon Harrison says police are seeking witnesses of the incident on Coventry St in Highbury at about 6.30pm.

The victim is in Wellington Regional Hospital.

Police say this is an isolated incident and they do not believe there is any further risk to the community.

Harrison says there will be a higher police presence in the area of Highbury, to reassure the public.