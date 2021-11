A Paraparaumu Powerball player is $4.3 million richer after taking out First Division on Wednesday night.

(Source: 1 NEWS)

It’s the second time Powerball First Division has been struck in less than a week .

The winning ticket was sold at Kapiti Knitting and Lotto.

The prize is made up of $4 million from Powerball First Division and $333,333 from Lotto First Division.