One person wins $6.3 million in Lotto Powerball draw

One lucky punter is $6.3 million richer after winning Saturday night's Lotto Powerball draw.

A Lotto New Zealand ticket. (Source: Supplied)

The winning numbers are: 05, 07, 08, 17, 21, 40 Bonus 39 Powerball 08.

Strike's winning numbers are: 05, 08, 07, 17.

The winning ticket was sold at New World Southmall in Auckland.

Two others shared Lotto First Division with the big winner, taking home $333,333 each.

On October 20 a lucky family in Pokeno won $42.2 million in Lotto's Powerball jackpot.

The winners, who want to remain anonymous, have pledged to put the money towards supporting their community.

"Not only will we be able to help out the kids, but we’ll also be able to help the people around us," they said.

"We love where we live and are looking forward to being able to help out and support local businesses.”