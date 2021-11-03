Good as Gold: Foxton's 83-year-old volunteer health shuttle chauffeur

When you live in a small community, it's nice to look out for each other.

At Foxton Beach, there's one particular man who goes above and beyond, helping to run the Foxton Beach Health Shuttle.

Lance Pedersen is 83, but for many years he has been a careful and compassionate chauffeur to his local community.

It's a service that gets locals to hospital appointments around the region, clocking up hundreds of kilometres a week in the process.

Lately, Lance has been having a bit of a rough time, which is why he's this week's Good As Gold recipient.

Watch the Seven Sharp video above to get to know the Foxton Beach community champion. 

New ZealandManawatu-Wanganui

