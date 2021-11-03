Comedian Chris Parker wins Celebrity Treasure Island

Chris Parker has been crowned the winner of Celebrity Treasure Island.

Comedian Chris parker takes out Celebrity Treasure Island (Source: 1 NEWS)

The comedian, known for his hilarious lockdown Instagram videos, has walked away from the competition with the $100,000 prize for his chosen charity, Rainbow Youth.

Out of 20 contestants, Parker went head to head with Lance Savali and Edna Swart in the final.

“It was an honour to go up against Edna and Lance,” Chris said. “Any one of us could have won the entire thing. They are two very inspiring individuals, and I will never forget that last day we got to spend together on Celebrity Treasure Island.”

“There were many years in my life where I began to sacrifice my happiness and authenticity to blend in, so to be able to win this competition in a way that felt authentic to me and for a charity whose work is to create spaces and resources and advocate for our LGBTQIA+ community so that everyone can live their lives proudly and authentically in our country is incredibly overwhelming.”

Parker also won $7,500 for Rainbow Youth from charity challenges through the series, taking his donation to a total of $107,500.

“Finally, and most importantly, to raise some money for Rainbow Youth. To be able to hand over $107,500 to them, knowing how it will support them to keep making Aotearoa a safe and empowering place for our queer youth to grow up in, makes me so emotional.”