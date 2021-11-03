139 new community cases across Auckland, Waikato, Northland

There are 139 new Covid-19 cases in the community on Thursday - 136 in Auckland, two in Waikato and one in Northland - the Ministry of Health has confirmed.

The latest figures were released by the ministry in a statement as there was no 1pm press conference in Wellington on Thursday.

The total number of cases in this Delta outbreak is now 3871.

Of the 139 new cases, 72 cases are unlinked to the the current outbreak with investigations ongoing to determine their connections. 67 of the cases have been linked.

There are currently 64 cases in hospitals; 15 in Middlemore Hospital, 25 in Auckland Hospital along with 24 in Waitemata Hospital. The other case is in Waikato Hospital. Five of those cases are in ICU or HDU.

The Ministry of Health also revealed the average of current hospitalisations is 51-years-old.

Currently, there are 3569 active contacts being managed, of which 76 per cent have been contacted and 75 per cent have received at least one test.

The ministry noted a person who tested positive for the virus on day 11 of their stay in MIQ that arrived from Tuvalu on October 20 had transited through Fiji before landing in Auckland.

Initial investigations determined there are no close contacts of this case among staff members or other returnees at the MIQ facility and further investigations are underway to ascertain the potential source.

On Wednesday, 31,882 tests for Covid-19 were processed throughout the country, including 12,121 from Auckland.

The Ministry of Health simply encouraged those in the current regions connected to the outbreak - Northland, Auckland, Waikato and Canterbury - to go out and get tested if they have symptoms of Covid-19.

In total there has been more than 4.1 million tests for the virus processed since the pandemic began.

On vaccinations, 26,999 doses were administered on Wednesday, made up of 6,659 first doses and 20,340 second doses. To date, 89 per cent of New Zealanders have had their first dose and 77 per cent are fully vaccinated.

More than 6.9 million doses have been administered in New Zealand to date.

There were no unexpected Covid-19 detections in wastewater samples to report on Thursday.



