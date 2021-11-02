Waikato wakes to eased restrictions in L3 step two

Parts of Waikato have woken to extra freedoms Wednesday morning following their shift to step two of Alert Level 3 in the current Covid-19 response system.

(Source: 1 NEWS)

The areas of Waikato that are currently in Alert Level 3 due to the Delta outbreak moved to step two overnight, granting more businesses the chance to reopen.

The biggest sector affected by the change is retail which can reopen as long as customers keep two metres apart and staff, as well as customers, all wear face coverings.

Public facilities such as libraries and museums can also reopen but must follow the same rules of social distancing and wearing face coverings.

Outdoor gatherings have increased from 10 people to 25 people and no longer have the two-household restriction, however physical distancing at said meetings is still strongly encouraged to help prevent any possible undetected transmission of the virus.

All other restrictions remain in place, meaning businesses like hairdressers are still not permitted as they are close contact.

The eased restrictions come as the northern parts of Northland were sent into Level 3 overnight due to unlinked cases in the area.

Along with northern Northland, Auckland remains at Alert Level 3 step one.