Second man arrested over latest Auckland Domain protest

Police have arrested a second person in connection with the anti-lockdown protest held at the Auckland Domain on Saturday, October 30.

A police officer surveys the crowd at the anti-lockdown protest at Auckland Domain on Saturday. (Source: 1 NEWS)

A 57-year-old man has been arrested and charged over the event, police said.

The man will also appear before the Auckland District Court on Tuesday for breach of bail conditions.

It comes a day after the another person was arrested and charged over the protest.

The 36-year-old man was also due to appear in Auckland District Court on Tuesday, facing three charges for failing to comply with the Covid-19 health order over the event.

Police said enforcement action was still ongoing and further charges to other people may follow.

They reiterated their disappointment in the actions of the organisers of Saturday's protest, which went ahead despite police warning them it was in breach of current restrictions.

Up to 5000 people attended the rally.