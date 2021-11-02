Protester interrupts Jacinda Ardern's Northland news conference

The Prime Minister ended a news conference in Northland early and moved it inside due to protesters.

Media were asking questions around vaccination rates in Northland, the timing of Covid cases being reported by the Ministry of Health and the High Court decision around Whānau Ora.

A man interrupted Ardern twice as she was answering questions, while another person was heard singing and yelling in the background.

After the second interruption, she called time on the news conference and moved it elsewhere.

"I'm going to answer the questions of the accredited media, sir, I will shut down the press conference if you do not cease," Ardern told him.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks with a man who interrupted her Northland media conference (Source: 1 NEWS)

"Sorry.... we might move to an inside venue, unfortunately we've got someone who is disrupting your press conference today," Ardern told media.

Earlier in the media conference, a person can be heard yelling in the background.

Ardern said she had not yet deciphered what the person was saying, as she was answering questions.

The reporter said it sounded like a general protest about Covid.

"In the time I've been here I've seen multiple individuals vaccinated," Ardern said.

"This is about making sure people are able to get out, get the information they need, and if they have questions that they feel safe to come and ask and have them answered by a professional."