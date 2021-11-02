Police identify missing Raglan fishermen as search continues

A search and rescue operation is ongoing for two men missing near Raglan.

Olson Canatoy, age 52, and 44-year-old Eric Dabalos failed to return from a fishing trip to the Ruapuke area on Sunday. (Source: NZ Police)

The search on Tuesday has utilised a drone, and the police Eagle helicopter. It has been focused on Papanui Point, a remote location popular with some fishers.

The drone search is expected to continue on Wednesday.

Police are also aware of people in the local area and associates of the men who are conducting their own searches.

Police urged people to leave this to the official searchers as anyone heading out into this area risks running into trouble themselves and needing further assistance.

However, police reiterated their appeal to anyone who may have been fishing in the area, may have seen these two men, or witnessed anything of note on Sunday, to come forward.

Anyone with information which may assist is asked to contact police on 105 and quote file number 211101/6076.