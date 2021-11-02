New cases of Covid emerge in Auckland prison facilities

There are new cases of Covid-19 among prisoners in the custody of Corrections, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.

In a press statement on Tuesday the ministry said a "small number" of cases are being managed to contain any potential spread of the virus.

It comes as 126 new community cases of the virus were recorded in New Zealand, 107 of which are in Auckland.

Speaking about the cases in prison, the ministry said "these people were exposed to Covid-19 prior to coming into custody and are being managed appropriately to avoid any potential for the virus to spread to the prison population. There is no evidence of in-facility transmission to date.

"The Department of Corrections has controls in place to minimise risks relating to the transmission of Covid-19, including health screening, separating all newly arrived prisoners for their first 14 days, testing prisoners for Covid-19 on days 0, 5, and 12, and isolating suspected and confirmed cases."

According to ministry figures, nationwide, 67 per cent of prisoners have received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine and 50 per cent are fully vaccinated.

"The prison population changes daily due to arrests and releases, and Corrections is carrying out significant work to encourage prisoners to be vaccinated, the Health Ministry said.

"Since the start of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout, more than 500 people who have been released from custody have also been fully vaccinated while in prison. Meanwhile, 81 per cent of prison-based staff have received their first dose and 66 per cent are fully vaccinated."

