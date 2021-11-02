More than 700 kids under 12 part of Delta outbreak

The latest breakdown of cases in the Delta outbreak shows 71 per cent had not received any doses of the Covid-19 vaccine - with the number of children under 12 contracting Covid surging past 700.

The recent outbreak has seen 729 children catch Covid-19, unable to be vaccinated as they are aged under 12. Twelve of those have been hospitalised.

The outbreak has grown to 3634 total cases and is made up of 1861 people aged 12 and over who had not received any doses of the Covid vaccine, with 189 of those hospitalised.

There have been 263 hospitalisations in total over this outbreak.

There was 692 people who had only had one dose of the vaccine and 53 were hospitalised.

The number of Covid cases who had received both vaccines was 352, while only nine of those were hospitalised, comprising of four hospitalisations of people who had their second vaccinate at least two weeks before becoming a case, making them fully immunised.

Covid-19 vaccine file. (Source: AAP)

Data is now being released daily showing the breakdown of vaccination status of the people who have contracted Covid in the Delta outbreak.