Missing Western Australia 4-year-old found 'alive and well'

Missing four-year-old girl Cleo Smith has been found "alive and well", Western Australia police have announced.

(Source: Breakfast)

WA Police Deputy Commissioner Col Blanch gave an update on Cleo Wednesday morning, saying she had been found after she went missing from her family's tent at a camp in Macleod on October 16.

"It’s my privilege to announce that in the early hours of this morning, the Western Australia Police Force rescued Cleo Smith," Blanch said in a statement.

"Cleo is alive and well."

An investigation was launched shortly after Cleo's disappearance last month with police at one point offering $AU1 million for information on her location.

Blanch said investigations led police to break into a Carnarvon home around 1am local time on Wednesday where they found Cleo in a room.

"One of the officers picked her up into his arms and asked her ‘what’s your name?’ She said - ‘My name is Cleo’," Blanch said.

"Cleo was reunited with her parents a short time later."

Blanch added a man from Carnarvon has been taken into custody for questioning.

"We’ll have more to say on the rescue of Cleo as the day unfolds.

"For now - Welcome home Cleo."