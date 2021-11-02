Missing Western Australia 4-year-old found 'alive and well'

Missing four-year-old girl Cleo Smith has been found "alive and well", Western Australia police have announced.
WA Police Deputy Commissioner Col Blanch gave an update on Cleo Wednesday morning, saying she had been found after she went missing from her family's tent at a camp in Macleod on October 16.
"It’s my privilege to announce that in the early hours of this morning, the Western Australia Police Force rescued Cleo Smith," Blanch said in a statement.
"Cleo is alive and well."
An investigation was launched shortly after Cleo's disappearance last month with police at one point offering $AU1 million for information on her location.
Blanch said investigations led police to break into a Carnarvon home around 1am local time on Wednesday where they found Cleo in a room.
"One of the officers picked her up into his arms and asked her ‘what’s your name?’ She said - ‘My name is Cleo’," Blanch said.
"Cleo was reunited with her parents a short time later."
Blanch added a man from Carnarvon has been taken into custody for questioning.
"We’ll have more to say on the rescue of Cleo as the day unfolds.
"For now - Welcome home Cleo."