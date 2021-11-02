Full video: Covid update with Chris Hipkins, Dr Ashley Bloomfield

Source: 1News
New ZealandCoronavirus PandemicHealth

Popular Stories

1

Ardern abandons scheduled event in Whanganui due to protesters

2

100 new Covid-19 community cases in Delta outbreak

3

'Our family is whole again' - Missing WA 4-year-old found

4

126 new Covid-19 community cases in NZ today

5

Several thousand school staff vaccine-resistant - principals

Latest Stories

MP's office targeted with anti-transgender graffiti

Facebook to shut down face-recognition system, delete data

Ardern abandons scheduled event in Whanganui due to protesters

Govt secures 4.7m additional Pfizer vaccines doses

Full video: Covid update with Chris Hipkins, Dr Ashley Bloomfield

Related Stories

Several thousand school staff vaccine-resistant - principals

Ministry of Health approves Botox under step 2 of Level 3

More than 700 kids under 12 part of Delta outbreak

40% of NZ kids showing signs of depression in lockdown - study