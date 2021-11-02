Heavy rain for Gisborne, Hawke's Bay

A low is forecast to direct strong, moist southeasterlies over part of the North Island from early Wednesday until Thursday.

Drenching downpour rain storm water is overflowing off the tile shingle roof. (Source: istock.com)

Gisborne, Hawke's Bay and part of the Bay of Plenty is in the firing line.

Rain is expected to become heavy over Gisborne and Hawke's Bay, while southeasterlies may approach severe gale force in eastern Bay of Plenty, Taupō, Taihape, Taumaranui and north Taranaki.

MetService has issued an orange heavy rain warning for Gibsorne and Hawke's Bay and a strong wind watch for the Bay of Plenty, from Ōpōtiki eastwards.

Taupō, Taihape, Taumaranui and north Taranaki are also included in the strong wind watch.

In Gisborne, rainfall accumulations of 140-200mm are possible, MetService said.

The heaviest falls are likely during Wednesday afternoon and evening, with intensities expected to reach 15-20mm per hour.

According to MetService, rainfall accumulations of 120-180mm are possible in Hawke's Bay, north of Napier.

The heaviest falls are likely from late Wednesday to Thursday, with intensities expected to reach 15-20mm per hour.

Southeast winds may reach severe gale in exposed places in the Bay of Plenty, from Ōpōtiki eastwards, Taupō, Taihape, Taumaranui and north Taranaki up until about 8am on Thursday.