Countdown, Auckland University announce vaccine mandates

Countdown supermarket and Auckland University have on Tuesday set vaccine mandates for staff across all areas of their business.

The University of Auckland. (Source: istock.com)

In statements, both acknowledged the move supported the health and well-being of the community.

"In a move designed to further protect the health and safety of its team, Countdown has announced a proposal to require all roles across the business to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by 10 January 2022," Countdown’s Director of Health, Safety and Wellbeing, Kiri Hannifin said.

"This proposal has come about as all of Aotearoa continues to respond to the more transmissible Delta variant of the Covid-19 virus and would apply to all Countdown team, regardless of their role or location of work."

Hannifin said the proposed requirement is seen as an important next step as the country adapts to the evolving Covid-19 situation and alert level systems.

“Since March last year, we've had a number of incredibly robust health and safety measures in place across our business to help keep our team and our customers safe from Covid-19. However, with the Delta variant in our communities and the move away from an elimination strategy, it’s clear to us that we need to look at the further measures available to us to keep our team safe.

Countdown, Mt Roskill. (Source: 1 NEWS)

“As an essential service, supermarkets will be one of the very few places where proof of vaccination will not be a requirement of entry for the general public. That has the potential to pose a significant health and safety risk to our team and, as an employer, we must reduce that risk as much as we can.

“The medical science is unequivocal - being vaccinated significantly reduces the risk of people contracting Covid-19 in the first place, from passing it on and from being hospitalised or becoming seriously ill from the virus. Our team members are our whānau and we want to make their workplace as safe as we can.”

Countdown will undergo a consultation period with its team to understand any concerns they may have regarding the proposal, to gather feedback and to connect anyone who may be vaccine hesitant with independent health providers before making any final decision about its proposed policy.

The University of Auckland on Tuesday also confirmed its policy that from January 4, 2022 all students, staff and visitors will need to be fully vaccinated as a condition of being able to enter its campuses or take part in face-to-face University-managed activities.

In a message to staff and students, Vice-Chancellor Professor Dawn Freshwater said that consultation with students and staff and the development of a risk assessment framework had informed the decision, which she was confident had the support of a significant majority of the University community.



“This decision is firmly based on the health and well-being of our community and is in line with decisions the Government has announced for other industry sectors. It also follows the lead of similar leading universities around the globe. We all very much want to return to a normal university experience for our students and staff, and we believe a vaccine policy such as this is the best way to keep everyone safe,” she said.



“We know that some people feel that this may impinge on their freedom of choice, however it’s important to note that the policy does not force anyone to get vaccinated. That decision remains entirely a matter of personal choice, and the University respects the right to choose. However, if you make that choice then you need to be aware that it will carry consequences and limit your ability to take part in University activities.”



It covers all University of Auckland campuses including Tai Tokerau in Whāngarei, the Leigh Marine Laboratory, and Te Papa Ako o Tai Tonga in South Auckland.

Entry into campuses includes all teaching and learning spaces (such as workshops, classes, labs, tutorials, meetings, noho marae, exams, and assessments), libraries, student services, student accommodation, gyms, counselling and health services, offices and research and related activity settings.

