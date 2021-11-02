100 new Covid-19 community cases in Delta outbreak

There are 100 new Covid-19 cases in the community on Wednesday - 97 in Auckland and three in Waikato - Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield has confirmed.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins and the Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield at a press conference. (Source: Getty)

Bloomfield gave the updated figures at the 1pm briefing alongside Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins in Wellington.

The total number of cases in this Delta outbreak is now 3,733 of which 1714 have recovered.

It comes after parts of Waikato shifted to step two of Alert Level 3 at the same time northern Northland was moved up to Alert Level 3 Wednesday morning.

Of the 100 new cases, 48 of the cases are yet to be linked to a current case. Bloomfield noted it was positive to see no new cases in Northland or Christchurch.

The Ministry of Health currently has 3,502 contacts linked to this outbreak, of which 76 per cent have been contacted and 73 per cent have received at least one test.

There are currently 58 cases in hospitals; 15 in Middlemore Hospital, 26 in Auckland Hospital and 16 in Waitemata Hospital. There is also one case in Waikato Hospital. Three of those cases are in ICU or HDU.

On Tuesday, 29,521 tests for Covid-19 were processed throughout the country, including 12,037 from Auckland.

Bloomfield emphasised the importance of testing currently in Northland after their shift to Alert Level 3 Wednesday morning, stating there are 10 community testing centres available across the region and 11 vaccination clinics.

Those who live in or around Taipa, Kaingaroa, Awanui and Kaitaia and have had symptoms of Covid-19 in the last couple of weeks, especially around Labour weekend, are encouraged to get tested as soon as possible, Bloomfield added.

There were 1,215 tests processed throughout Northland yesterday and 1,464 vaccinations given, including 449 first doses.

In total there has been more than 4.1 million tests for the virus processed since the pandemic began.

On vaccinations, 28,921 doses were administered on Tuesday, made up of 7,574 first doses and 21,347 second doses.

More than 6.9 million doses have been administered in New Zealand to date.

Bloomfield noted this Saturday will be three weeks since the Government's Super Saturday initiative was held nationwide, meaning 130,000 Kiwis will be able to get their second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and be fully vaccinated.

This will be supported by radio and social media promotion, as well as advertising around NPC rugby matches this weekend to encourage second vaccinations, Bloomfield added.





There was also nine new Covid-19 cases found at the border on Wednesday as well as one historical case.

There were no unexpected Covid-19 detections in wastewater samples to report on Wednesday.



