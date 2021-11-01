Tonga announces lockdown after Covid case arrives from NZ

The Tongan Government has ordered a one week lockdown of the Kingdom's main island Tongatapu starting from 11.59pm on Monday night in response to the Kingdom’s first Covid-19 case which arrived from Christchurch.

Aerial photograph of Nuku'alofa with ocean in the distance. (Source: istock.com)

A young missionary from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints tested positive last Thursday after catching a repatriation flight the day before from Christchurch.

The Church’s Pacific Area Communication Director Richard Hunter told 1News that the young person had arrived in New Zealand six weeks ago, after missionary service overseas and had tested negative twice in the last fortnight in New Zealand.

The positive case, who is double vaccinated and showing no symptoms, has been moved to a special quarantine facility at Mu’a.

Four of the young missionary’s close contacts in New Zealand have tested negative and today Tonga’s Minister of Health said all 108 frontliners who dealt with the repatriation flight when it arrived in Tonga on Wednesday have also tested negative.

All domestic travel in Tonga has stopped and only essential services will remain open.

