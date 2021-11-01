Tonga announces lockdown after Covid case arrives from NZ

Barbara Dreaver
By Barbara Dreaver, 1News Pacific Correspondent
Source: 1News

The Tongan Government has ordered a one week lockdown of the Kingdom's main island Tongatapu starting from 11.59pm on Monday night in response to the Kingdom’s first Covid-19 case which arrived from Christchurch.

Aerial Nuku'alofa - the capital of the Kingdom of Tonga

Aerial photograph of Nuku'alofa with ocean in the distance. (Source: istock.com)

A young missionary from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints tested positive last Thursday after catching a repatriation flight the day before from Christchurch.

The Church’s Pacific Area Communication Director Richard Hunter told 1News that the young person had arrived in New Zealand six weeks ago, after missionary service overseas and had tested negative twice in the last fortnight in New Zealand.

The positive case, who is double vaccinated and showing no symptoms, has been moved to a special quarantine facility at Mu’a.

Four of the young missionary’s close contacts in New Zealand have tested negative and today Tonga’s Minister of Health said all 108 frontliners who dealt with the repatriation flight when it arrived in Tonga on Wednesday have also tested negative.

All domestic travel in Tonga has stopped and only essential services will remain open.

WorldPacific IslandsCoronavirus Pandemic

Popular Stories

1

Auckland moving to step 2 of L3 next week

2

Full video: Jacinda Ardern reveals lockdown decisions for Auckland, Waikato

3

Covid-19: What you can do at step 2 of Alert Level 3

4

Record 162 new Covid-19 community cases today

5

Wastewater plant fire sees dark smoke billow over Christchurch

Latest Stories

Tonga announces lockdown after Covid case arrives from NZ

Incentivise hot favourite for Melbourne Cup

50 fines issued for dangerous driving after Porirua tangi

Covid-19: What you can do at step 2 of Alert Level 3

Auckland moving to step 2 of L3 next week

Related Stories

More details emerge around Tonga's first Covid-19 case

Tonga's main island could go into Covid-19 lockdown – PM

Tonga's Cabinet to meet after first Covid case arrives from NZ

Tonga records first case of Covid-19