Police locate Covid-positive pair who fled Auckland MIQ

Source: 1News

Police have found a man with Covid-19 who absconded from the Jet Park MIQ facility after over 48 hours on the run.

Jet Park Hotel, Auckland.

Jet Park Hotel, Auckland. (Source: 1 NEWS)

Two people who tested positive for the virus escaped from the MIQ facility on Saturday.

A police spokesperson said the man was located on Monday during a vehicle stop in West Auckland and transported back to an MIQ facility.

The second person has also been located, but police have been advised by health officials that the woman would not be required to be returned to MIQ.

Joint Head of MIQ Brigadier Rose King said the pair fled at 4.45pm on Saturday.

"The fact that people have absconded from two of our facilities is a disappointing and unacceptable breach. We are investigating how these events occurred," King said.

"These facilities are not prisons and these individuals have willfully absconded. There are rules in place for every single returnee from overseas and now the positive community cases, and we expect people to follow these during their stay in managed isolation or quarantine. This is so they can return to the community safely, while ensuring the safety of all New Zealanders.

"Deliberate breaches like this can put the wider community at risk."

New ZealandCoronavirus PandemicAucklandCrime and Justice

