Joe Biden appears to nod off during COP26 speeches

Source: 1News

It looks to be hard yakka fixing the climate crisis, as US President Joe Biden appears to nod off during the opening speeches at the COP26 summit.

World leaders have turned up the heat and resorted to end-of-the-world rhetoric at the event in an attempt to bring new urgency to sputtering international climate negotiations.

But it all appeared too much for some familiar faces, with video showing Biden falling asleep before a staff member woke him up.

The event, underway in Glasgow, was also not smooth sailing for Prince Charles.

The Duke of Cornwall had a close call while making his way to the stage, almost losing his footing on the steps.

He managed to quickly recover and successfully deliver his address to the delegates.

The COP26 summit runs for two weeks.

WorldClimate Change & COP26North America

Popular Stories

1

Covid-19: What you can do at step 2 of Alert Level 3

2

'Tide is changing' on house prices - Reserve Bank

3

Decision to open pools at step 2 of L3 reversed

4

Covid-19: Written numbers update expected at 1pm

5

One person wins $6.3 million in Lotto Powerball draw

Latest Stories

Covid-19: Written numbers update expected at 1pm

'Tide is changing' on house prices - Reserve Bank

Joe Biden appears to nod off during COP26 speeches

Bikini rule changed in beach handball after player protest

Morrison hits back at Macron's 'liar' jibe

Related Stories

Russia, China 'didn't show up' on climate needs, Biden says

Health problems tied to global warming on the rise - report

Congressman asks if Earth, moon's orbits can be altered to ease climate change

Greta Thunberg gets last word on Twitter, recycling Trump tweet mocking her to bid him farewell