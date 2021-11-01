Joe Biden appears to nod off during COP26 speeches

It looks to be hard yakka fixing the climate crisis, as US President Joe Biden appears to nod off during the opening speeches at the COP26 summit.

World leaders have turned up the heat and resorted to end-of-the-world rhetoric at the event in an attempt to bring new urgency to sputtering international climate negotiations.

But it all appeared too much for some familiar faces, with video showing Biden falling asleep before a staff member woke him up.

The event, underway in Glasgow, was also not smooth sailing for Prince Charles.

The Duke of Cornwall had a close call while making his way to the stage, almost losing his footing on the steps.

He managed to quickly recover and successfully deliver his address to the delegates.

The COP26 summit runs for two weeks.