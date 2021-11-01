Auckland moving to step 2 of L3 next week

Auckland and the parts of Waikato at Alert Level 3 will move to step two in the current phased roadmap system, with Waikato moving late on Tuesday this week and Auckland next week.

The move will see an easing of restrictions to allow retail to open back up.

Auckland will, in principle, move next Tuesday November 9 at 11.59pm, and Waikato will move on Tuesday November 2 at 11.59pm.

Public facilities such as museums and libraries can reopen with masks and distancing required, while outdoor gathering numbers can increase from 10 to 25.

Auckland aerial view. (Source: istock.com)

Retail can operate, with customers able to enter premises, wearing face coverings and keeping two metres apart.

All other restrictions remain as in step one.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern made the announcement on Monday, after 162 new community cases were reported, a new record high.

Auckland has been in Alert Level 4 or 3 lockdown for 11 weeks. So far, 75 per cent of eligible New Zealanders are fully vaccinated.