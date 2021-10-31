Police keeping 'open mind' over missing Ōpōtiki man

Police are continuing to appeal to the public for information on a man missing in the Omaio area since Saturday, October 23.

Jason Butler. (Source: Supplied)

Jason Butler, 50, is 175cm tall and of medium build.

Police issued a statement on Sunday saying they are "keeping an open mind as to Jason's whereabouts".

"We are aware that at some stage he has gone into the bush near the Haparapara River, however it is a possibility that he has come out of the bush by now," the statement said.

"Police would like to hear from anyone who may be able to provide information to confirm this.

"Jason does not have access to a vehicle so if he has left the area it is likely he has received a ride from someone."

Police urge anyone who may have seen Jason or have any information on his whereabouts to call 105, referencing job number P048415575.



