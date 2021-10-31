Covid-19 detected in Huntly wastewater

Along with six new cases of Covid-19 in Waikato on Sunday, the Ministry of Health has confirmed Huntly has had a wastewater detection for the virus.

Huntly in Waikato (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

There are currently no known Covid-19 cases in Huntly and the ministry is urging residents with symptoms to take a test.

“A pop-up testing site will be set up from tomorrow morning. Public Health staff are asking residents of Huntly with symptoms to get tested – no matter how mild their symptoms may be,” the ministry said in a statement.

“The advice is the same even if people are vaccinated. Details for the testing site will be shared on the DHB’s website and Facebook page once confirmed.

Of the six Waikato cases, two are from Hamilton, one from Ōtorohanga, two from the Te Awamutu/Kihikihi area, one from Kawhia.



Public health investigations have so far determined links for five of the six reported cases.

"Investigations are continuing today to establish further links,” the ministry said.

“All are in isolation with public health oversight.”

One person with Covid-19 is currently receiving treatment at Waikato Hospital. An earlier case who was receiving care in the hospital is being discharged on Sunday to continue isolating at home.

“New locations of interest have been added for the Waikato region, including a location in Te Kuiti. A pop-up testing site has been set up at Te Kuiti Hospital today," the ministry's statement reads.

“As well as the permanent testing site in Hamilton, there are four pop-up testing sites operating today in Hamilton, Te Kuiti, Ōtorohanga, and Te Awamutu. Please see the DHB website for location details and the Healthpoint website for all other testing providers.”

There were 2,240 tests processed throughout Waikato on Saturday and 3,725 vaccinations were given.

It comes as 143 new community cases of Covid-19 were recorded on Sunday: 135 in Auckland, 6 in Waikato and 2 in Northland.



