Two firearms have been seized in Māngere East on Saturday morning after shots were reportedly fired in the Auckland suburb.

Police in Māngere East today. (Source: 1News)

There were reports of gunshots around 10.30am, and police arrived at the scene shortly afterwards.

Several gang members left the scene following the incident and police have now spoken with them.

Inspector Jason Homan says no-one was injured but one man has been arrested.

There will be an increased police presence in the area as inquiries into the incident continue.