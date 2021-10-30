New Waikato locations of interest revealed

Two Four Squares, a mini mart and quarry - all in Waikato - are the latest Covid-19 locations of interest.

Four Square Hillcrest in Hamilton (Source: Google Maps)

The Ministry of Health updated its list at 10am on Sunday - there's now a total of 408 sites listed.

The new locations are:

Four Square Fairfield in Hamilton - visited on October 27 between 9am and 9.25am, and October 25 between 2.30pm and 2.50pm.

Four Square Hillcrest in Hamilton - visited on October 25 between 2.20pm and 2.40pm.

J Swap Osterns Quarry in Ōtorohanga - visited on October 26 between 10.45am and 11.30am.

Ōtorohanga mini mart on Turongo St - visited on October 24 between 11am and 12pm.

Anyone who visited one of these locations at the specified times should self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 14 days after exposure.

If symptoms develop, the advice is to get a test and stay at home until a negative test result is returned and until 24 hours after symptoms resolve.

There were a record 160 new cases of Covid-19 reported yesterday, made up of 151 in Auckland, one in Northland, seven in Waikato and one in Christchurch, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.