New Waikato locations of interest revealed

Two Four Squares, a mini mart and quarry - all in Waikato - are the latest Covid-19 locations of interest.
The Ministry of Health updated its list at 10am on Sunday - there's now a total of 408 sites listed.
The new locations are:
Anyone who visited one of these locations at the specified times should self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 14 days after exposure.
If symptoms develop, the advice is to get a test and stay at home until a negative test result is returned and until 24 hours after symptoms resolve.
There were a record 160 new cases of Covid-19 reported yesterday, made up of 151 in Auckland, one in Northland, seven in Waikato and one in Christchurch, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.