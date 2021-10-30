Impressive All Blacks overpower Wales in Cardiff

Source: Associated Press

New Zealand extended its 68-year rugby dominance of Wales with a 54-16 rout in Cardiff on Sunday, with Beauden Barrett marking his 100th test with two of the All Blacks’ seven tries.

New Zealand's Beauden Barrett celebrates scoring a try during the rugby union international match between Wales and New Zealand at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

There was also a 16th try in 11 tests for right winger Will Jordan, who provided the moment of the match with a wonderful individual score that started in his own half to keep up the stunning start to his international career.

Late tries by Dalton Papali’i, Sevu Reece, Anton Lienert-Brown and Barrett pushed the All Blacks well clear of a Welsh team that was heavily depleted even before captain and stalwart Alun Wyn Jones was forced off with a left-arm injury in his 149th cap for Wales — an appearance record for one country, surpassing New Zealand great Richie McCaw.

New Zealand's Will Jordan runs with the ball during the rugby union international match between Wales and New Zealand at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

It was the first time New Zealand posted a half-century of points in an away match against Wales and it tied the team's biggest margin of victory in Cardiff, matching the 41-3 win in 2005.

Both of Barrett’s tries were off interceptions, the second coming in the last minute of the match as he raced down the right wing with a broad smile on his face.

His brother, Jordie Barrett, kicked 19 points for the All Blacks in the first match of the European leg of their end-of-year tour.


