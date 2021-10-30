Eight new Covid cases at Auckland rest home

Seven residents and one staff member have tested positive for Covid-19 at Edmonton Meadows care home in Henderson, West Auckland.

Edmonton Meadows care home in Henderson, West Auckland (Source: 1 NEWS)

This brings the total number of cases to nine, after another resident was reported as testing positive yesterday.

Health officials say there is a high rate of vaccinations among residents, and all staff are fully vaccinated.

Only one positive staff member has been required to stand down.

All staff and residents have now been tested, and will receive further day five and 12 tests.



