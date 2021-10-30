Covid positive man arrested after escaping Auckland MIQ facility

A 33-year-old man has been arrested after police say he absconded from an MIQ facility in Ellerslie on Saturday afternoon.

(Source: 1 NEWS)

He is now in custody in the Auckland District Custody Unit in Mount Eden and charges are being considered by police.

Joint Head of MIQ Brigadier Rose King says the Covid-19 positive case had been in MIQ since October, 23.

RNZ reports the man allegedly absconded from the Novotel & Ibis Ellerslie MIQ facility around 12.50pm and was arrested at 1.14pm.

It comes as New Zealand recorded 160 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, a daily record.

Earlier this week, the Government announced a shake-up to the MIQ system, with travellers only being required to spend seven days in MIQ facilities from November 14 onwards.

In the first quarter of next year, home isolation may be introduced, coinciding with the introduction of the traffic light system. The length of time and requirements would depend on the Covid situation at the time.