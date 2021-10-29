Police warn of IRD phone scam using NZ number

Police are warning of a phone scam where people receive a call from someone claiming to be from the IRD trying to obtain credit card information.

Landline phone - stock image. (Source: istock.com)

The phone number the scammers use is a New Zealand number, however it’s likely the offender is offshore, police say.

Police urge people to have conversations with vulnerable or elderly family members, to help ensure they are aware of the tactics often used by scammers and don't become victims.

They wished to remind the public that Government agencies will never contact you out of the blue and ask for your password, credit card or bank details.

Police’s message on scams like this is to not engage with anyone on the phone if you think you are being scammed, hang up immediately and report the incident.

"If you are in doubt as to a caller's legitimacy, ask if you can call them back, or just hang up," police say.

Anyone who believes they are a victim of a scam, in person, over the phone or online, should immediately report it to their bank, and then to their local police.