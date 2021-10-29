Pair critically injured in South Auckland attack

Two people are in hospital with critical injuries after being attacked at an address in Manurewa, Auckland on Friday night.

Police say they were called to "a physical altercation" at a property in Addington Avenue just after 10pm.

Two people suffered critical injuries and were taken to hospital where they remain in a serious but stable condition, police said in a statement on Saturday morning.

A 59-year-old man was arrested at the scene and is due to appear in the Manukau District Court on Saturday facing two charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

A police presence remains at the address and a scene examination will continue on Saturday.