Ōtāhuhu shooting: Police identify vehicle of interest

A silver 2004 Ford Falcon has been identified as a vehicle of interest in the death of an Ōtāhuhu man in August, 2021.

Silver 2004 Falcon. (Source: Supplied)

Peter Rasmussen was shot and killed at his home in Ōtāhuhu on August, 22.

Police believe the vehicle in question was stolen from Papakura two days before Rasmussen was shot.

“The investigation team have made excellent progress and we are confident that we will be able to hold those responsible to account” says Detective Inspector Chris Barry.

Police ask anyone with information pertaining to the case call them on 105 quoting file number 210822/9740, or provide information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.