Large milk spill on SH3 after Taranaki tanker crash

A crash on State Highway 3 near Mount Messenger in Taranaki is causing significant delays after an accident involving a car and a milk tanker.

A milk tanker travelling on a country road (file image). (Source: istock.com)

Emergency services were called to the scene north of New Plymouth just before 5am on Friday.

Police say one person has been injured in the crash.

The accident saw a large amount of milk and cream spilling onto the highway.

Police say it is creating traffic delays, with the spill making the road slippery.

A clean-up operation is underway to clear the road of the spill.