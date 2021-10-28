Large milk spill on SH3 after Taranaki tanker crash

A crash on State Highway 3 near Mount Messenger in Taranaki is causing significant delays after an accident involving a car and a milk tanker.
Emergency services were called to the scene north of New Plymouth just before 5am on Friday.
Police say one person has been injured in the crash.
The accident saw a large amount of milk and cream spilling onto the highway.
Police say it is creating traffic delays, with the spill making the road slippery.
A clean-up operation is underway to clear the road of the spill.